July 8 Notable facts about the life and career
of actor Ernest Borgnine:
* He was born Ermes Effron Borgino on Jan. 24, 1917, in
Hamden, Connecticut, to Italian immigrants but spent several of
his childhood years in Milan, Italy, before the family moved
back to Connecticut.
* After high school, Borgnine served in the U.S. Navy from
1935 until 1945, posted in both the Atlantic and Pacific during
World War Two. He took up acting at the urging of his mother,
who told him, "You always like to make a darn fool of yourself
in front of people."
* Borgnine won the Academy Award as best actor for
portraying a lonely, socially awkward butcher in "Marty" in
1955. The movie was named best picture and also won Oscars for
director Delbert Mann and screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky.
* He was married to five women. His 1964 marriage to
Broadway star Ethel Merman lasted fewer than 40 days.
* The documentary "Ernest Borgnine on the Bus" chronicles
the actor's 1996 trip in his customized bus across the United
States to visit with fans.
* Borgnine also won a Golden Globe for "Marty." His
television work earned him three Primetime Emmy nominations - in
1963 for "McHale's Navy," in 1980 for an adaptation of "All
Quiet on the Western Front" and in 2009 for a guest spot on
"ER." He became the oldest performer nominated for a Golden
Globe in recognition of his 2007 work in the TV movie "A Grandpa
for Christmas." He received the Screen Actors Guild lifetime
achievement award last year.
