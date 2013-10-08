(Fixes typo in last paragraph)

BOSTON Oct 8 Boston school students woke up on Tuesday to learn that most city school buses were not running due to what city officials described as an "illegal" strike by bus drivers who transport about 33,000 students each day.

The United Steelworkers of America Local 8751, which represents about 700 school bus drivers, had walked off the job, the Boston Public Schools system said in a statement posted on its website.

Calling the action "illegal," the city said it believed drivers were protesting new bus programs, including an online tool that allows families to track buses' locations in real time.

Officials from the union could not be reached immediately for comment.

Just 30 of the 650 buses that transport students to public and private schools were on the road, school officials said, adding that students would not be penalized for arriving late or being absent as a result of the strike. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jeffrey Benkoe)