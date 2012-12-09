Dec 9 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Dec. 7, led by "Skyfall" a t No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (2) Skyfall .................................$11.0 million 2 (4) Rise of the Guardians ...................$10.5 million 3 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ........$ 9.2 million 4 (3) Lincoln .................................$ 9.1 million 5 (5) Life of Pi ..............................$ 8.3 million 6 (*) Playing for Keeps .......................$ 6.0 million 7 (6) Wreck-It Ralph ..........................$ 4.9 million 8 (7) Red Dawn ................................$ 4.3 million 9 (8) Flight ..................................$ 3.1 million 10 (7) Killing Them Softly .....................$ 2.7 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parentheses. "Red Dawn" and "Killing Them Softly" tied at 7th place last weekend. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ...............$268.7 million Skyfall ........................................$261.6 million Wreck-It Ralph..................................$164.4 million Lincoln.........................................$ 97.3 million Flight..........................................$ 86.2 million Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 61.9 million Life of Pi ....................................$ 60.9 million Red Dawn........................................$ 37.3 million Killing Them Softly ............................$ 11.8 million Playing For Keeps ..............................$ 6.0 million

"Breaking Dawn - Part 2" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment. Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall." "Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. Disney also released "Wreck-It Ralph." Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Flight" and the Dreamworks Animation production "Rise of the Guardians."

"Life of Pi" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

FilmDistrict, an independent studio, distributes "Playing for Keeps."

The Weinstein Company distributed "Killing Them Softly."