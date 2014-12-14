LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 14 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Dec 12, led by "Exodus: Gods and Kings", according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Exodus: Gods and Kings.................$24.5 million
2 (1) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1....$13.2 million
3 (2) Penguins of Madagascar.................$ 7.3 million
4 (*) Top Five...............................$ 7.2 million
5 (4) Big Hero 6.............................$ 6.1 million
6 (5) Interstellar...........................$ 5.5 million
7 (3) Horrible Bosses 2......................$ 4.6 million
8 (6) Dumb and Dumber To.....................$ 2.8 million
9 (7) The Theory of Everything ..............$ 2.5 million
10 (**) Wild...................................$ 1.6 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$277.4 million
Big Hero 6....................................$185.3 million
Interstellar..................................$166.8 million
Dumb and Dumber To............................$ 82.1 million
Penguins of Madagascar........................$ 58.8 million
Horrible Bosses 2.............................$ 43.6 million
Exodus: Gods and Kings........................$ 24.5 million
The Theory of Everything......................$ 17.1 million
Top Five......................................$ 7.2 million
Wild..........................................$ 2.4 million
"Exodus: Gods and Kings" and "Penguins of Madagascar" were
distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions
Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Top Five" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"Dumb and Dumber To" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp.
"Interstellar" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Horrible Bosses 2" and "Penguins of Madagascar" were released
by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner.
"The Theory of Everything" was released by Focus Features, a
unit of Comcast.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Stephen Powell)