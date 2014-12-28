NEW YORK Dec 28 Following are the top 10 movies
at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec.
26, led by "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Hobbit.............................$41.4 million
2 (*) Unbroken...............................$31.7 million
3 (*) Into the Woods........................$31.0 million
4 (2) Night at the Museum....................$20.6 million
5 (3) Annie..................................$16.6 million
6 (5) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1....$10.0 million
7 (*) The Gambler............................$ 9.3 million
8 (**) The Imitation Game.....................$ 7.9 million
9 (4) Exodus: Gods and Kings.................$ 6.8 million
10 (6) Wild...................................$ 5.4 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$306.7 million
The Hobbit....................................$168.5 million
Night at the Museum...........................$ 55.3 million
Exodus: Gods and Kings........................$ 52.5 million
Unbroken......................................$ 47.3 million
Into the Woods................................$ 46.1 million
Annie.........................................$ 45.8 million
Wild..........................................$ 16.4 million
The Imitation Game............................$ 14.6 million
The Gambler...................................$ 14.3 million
"The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" was released by Warner
Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" and "Exodus: Gods and
Kings" were distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century
Fox. "Wild" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of
Fox
"Annie" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions
Gate Entertainment Corp.
"The Gambler" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Into the Woods" was released by Walt Disney Co.
Comcast Corp.'s Universal released "Unbroken."
"The Imitation Game" was released by The Weinstein Company
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Rosalind Russell)