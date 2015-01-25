Taiwan to build 8 submarines under indigenous shipbuilding project
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan plans to build eight submarines to bolster its current fleet of four ageing foreign-built vessels, a senior Taiwanese navy official said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Jan. 23, led by "American Sniper," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) American Sniper........................$64.4 million 2 (*) The Boy Next Door......................$15.0 million 3 (3) Paddington.............................$12.4 million 4 (2) The Wedding Ringer.....................$11.6 million 5 (4) Taken 3................................$ 7.6 million 6 (6) The Imitation Game.....................$ 7.1 million 7 (*) Strange Magic..........................$ 5.5 million 8 (5) Selma..................................$ 5.5 million 9 (*) Mortdecai..............................$ 4.1 million 10 (7) Into the Woods........................$ 3.9 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS American Sniper...............................$200.1 million Into the Woods................................$121.5 million Taken 3.......................................$ 76.1 million The Imitation Game............................$ 60.6 million Paddington....................................$ 40.1 million The Wedding Ringer............................$ 39.7 million Selma.........................................$ 39.2 million The Boy Next Door.............................$ 15.0 million Strange Magic.................................$ 5.5 million Mortdecai.....................................$ 4.1 million "Taken 3" was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. "Selma" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "American Sniper" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Wedding Ringer" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Into the Woods" and "Strange Magic" were released by Walt Disney Co. Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "The Boy Next Door." "The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The Weinstein Company. Lionsgate released "Mortdecai" (Reporting by Chris Michaud)
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.
SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON, April 5 China, the world's biggest coking coal importer, is scrambling to cover Australian supply disruptions after Cyclone Debbie knocked out mines and rails by turning to an unusual source: the United States.