Feb 1 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Jan. 30, led by "American Sniper" according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) American Sniper........................$31.9 million 2 (3) Paddington.............................$ 8.5 million 3 (*) Project Almanac........................$ 8.5 million 4 (*) Black or White.........................$ 6.5 million 5 (2) The Boy Next Door......................$ 6.1 million 6 (4) The Wedding Ringer.....................$ 5.7 million 7 (6) The Imitation Game.....................$ 5.2 million 8 (5) Taken 3................................$ 3.7 million 9 (7) Strange Magic..........................$ 3.4 million 10 (*) The Loft...............................$ 2.9 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS American Sniper...............................$248.9 million Taken 3.......................................$ 81.4 million The Imitation Game............................$ 68.0 million Paddington....................................$ 50.5 million The Wedding Ringer............................$ 48.1 million The Boy Next Door.............................$ 24.7 million Strange Magic.................................$ 9.9 million Project Almanac...............................$ 8.5 million Black or White................................$ 6.5 million The Loft......................................$ 2.9 million "Taken 3" was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. "Project Almanac" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "American Sniper" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Wedding Ringer" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Strange Magic" was released by Walt Disney Co. Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "The Boy Next Door." "The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The Weinstein Company. "Black or White" was released by independent studio Relativity Open Road Films, a joint venture of Regal Entertainment and AMC Entertainment, released "The Loft" (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Stephen Powell)