LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 21 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec. 19, led by "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Hobbit.............................$56.2 million 2 (*) Night at the Museum....................$17.3 million 3 (*) Annie..................................$16.3 million 4 (1) Exodus: Gods and Kings.................$ 8.1 million 5 (2) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1....$ 7.8 million 6 (10) Wild...................................$ 4.2 million 7 (4) Top Five...............................$ 3.6 million 8 (5) Big Hero 6.............................$ 3.6 million 9 (3) Penguins of Madagascar.................$ 3.5 million 10 (*) P.K....................................$ 3.5 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$289.2 million Big Hero 6....................................$190.4 million The Hobbit....................................$ 90.4 million Penguins of Madagascar........................$ 64.2 million Exodus: Gods and Kings........................$ 38.9 million Night at the Museum...........................$ 17.3 million Annie.........................................$ 16.3 million Top Five......................................$ 12.5 million Wild..........................................$ 7.2 million P.K...........................................$ 3.5 million

"The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb," Exodus: Gods and Kings" and "Penguins of Madagascar" were distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. "Wild" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox "Annie" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Top Five" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Alison Williams)