LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 21 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Dec. 19, led by "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five
Armies," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Hobbit.............................$56.2 million
2 (*) Night at the Museum....................$17.3 million
3 (*) Annie..................................$16.3 million
4 (1) Exodus: Gods and Kings.................$ 8.1 million
5 (2) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1....$ 7.8 million
6 (10) Wild...................................$ 4.2 million
7 (4) Top Five...............................$ 3.6 million
8 (5) Big Hero 6.............................$ 3.6 million
9 (3) Penguins of Madagascar.................$ 3.5 million
10 (*) P.K....................................$ 3.5 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$289.2 million
Big Hero 6....................................$190.4 million
The Hobbit....................................$ 90.4 million
Penguins of Madagascar........................$ 64.2 million
Exodus: Gods and Kings........................$ 38.9 million
Night at the Museum...........................$ 17.3 million
Annie.........................................$ 16.3 million
Top Five......................................$ 12.5 million
Wild..........................................$ 7.2 million
P.K...........................................$ 3.5 million
"The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" was released by Warner
Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb," Exodus: Gods and
Kings" and "Penguins of Madagascar" were distributed by Fox, a
unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. "Wild" was released
by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox
"Annie" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions
Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Top Five" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Alison Williams)