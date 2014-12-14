(Adds 'Hobbit' international figures, paragraph 10)
By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 14 "Exodus: Gods and
Kings", an action-filled epic starring Christian Bale as
Biblical leader Moses, marched to the top of U.S. and Canadian
movie charts, collecting $24.5 million in ticket sales over the
weekend.
The multitudes of moviegoers for "Exodus" knocked "The
Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" to second place, according to
estimates from tracking firm Rentrak. The third film in the
dystopian thriller series starring Jennifer Lawrence earned
$13.2 million at domestic theaters, bringing its total to $277.4
million.
DreamWorks Animation film "Penguins of Madagascar"
finished in the No. 3 spot with $7.3 million from Friday through
Sunday, while Chris Rock's comedy "Top Five" grabbed fourth
place with $7.2 million. Fifth place went to Walt Disney Co's
animated film "Big Hero 6" with $6.1 million.
"Exodus," helmed by British director Ridley Scott, portrays
Moses as a reluctant prophet who rises up against the pharaoh.
While the $140 million movie fell short of Box Office Mojo's
projection of a $29 million domestic debut, its studio said it
was in line with its expectations. It added $18.8 million from
international markets for a weekend total of $43.3 million.
"It played to a very diverse audience, and in Hispanic
markets was well above the norm," said Spencer Klein, senior
vice president and general sales manager for 20th Century Fox,
the unit of 21st Century Fox that released the film.
"This diversity is a very good indication for long-term
playability," Klein added.
"Exodus" played in 3,503 theaters, while "Top Five" was
shown in just 979. The well-reviewed film stars Rock, who also
wrote and directed, as a troubled comedian who yearns to be
taken seriously after becoming famous playing a character
wearing a bear suit.
Comic heavyweights Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart, Tracy
Morgan and JB Smoove co-star along with Rosario Dawson. The
film, released by Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures, will
expand significantly over the next two weeks.
One of the season's biggest film's, Warner Bros' "The
Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies," has its U.S. opening
next week. It took in $117.6 million on international screens.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Fox distributed "Penguins
of Madagascar."
(Editing by Rosalind Russell and Eric Walsh)