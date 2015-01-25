(Adds quotes, background, details)
By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK Jan 25 Oscar-nominated war film
"American Sniper" continued to punish the competition at U.S.
and Canadian box offices over the weekend, selling a whopping
$64.4 million in tickets, according to studio estimates.
The film, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Oscar
nominee Bradley Cooper as a Navy Seal sharpshooter, has now
taken in more than $200 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters
since opening wide on Jan. 16.
The Jennifer Lopez thriller "The Boy Next Door" finished in
second place on its opening weekend with $15 million from Friday
through Sunday. Family film "Paddington," based on the series of
classic children's books about a loveable bear seeking a new
home, came in third for a second consecutive week with $12.4
million.
Two other new releases, Disney's "Strange Magic" and the
Johnny Depp comedy "Mortdecai," opened in seventh and ninth
places respectively, earning just $5.5 million and $4.1 million.
But audiences continued to flock to see Eastwood's big hit,
"American Sniper," which Warner Bros, the Time Warner Inc
unit that released the film, has called a "cultural
phenomenon" after it smashed records for a drama film opening.
In its second week of wide release, the film scored the
third-biggest January weekend in U.S. box office history,
according to tracking firm Rentrak, and is now playing in 3,755
theaters, the most-ever for an R-rated film.
Studio officials said Lopez's "The Boy Next Door," in which
the star plays a teacher who engages in a reckless liaison with
a teen-aged neighbor, outperformed expectations for an opening
of around $12 million to $13 million.
With a production cost of about $4 million, the film has
earned nearly four times that in its first three days, noted
Nick Carpou, president of domestic distribution for Universal
Pictures, the Comcast Corp unit that released it.
"With the Super Bowl next weekend and the film having a
strong female appeal, it's positioned very well for
counterprogramming," Carpou said.
Rounding out the top five, the R-rated Josh Gad-Kevin Hart
comedy "The Wedding Ringer" took in $11.6 million, while "Taken
3," the third successful film in a series starring Liam Neeson
as a retired CIA operative, earned $7.6 million.
In ninth place, Depp's offbeat "Mortdecai," which co-stars
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ewan McGregor, received stinging reviews and
failed to earn even half of what had been expected.
Paddington" was released by The Weinstein Company. "Taken 3"
was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century
Fox Inc <FOXA.O. "The Wedding Ringer" was released by Sony
Corp's movie studio.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Stephen Powell and
Frances Kerry)