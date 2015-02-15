Feb 15 "Fifty Shades of Grey," the widely
anticipated adaptation of the best-selling novel about a kinky
relationship between a businessman and a college student, took
in $81.7 million in ticket sales to soar to the top of U.S. and
Canadian box office charts.
The film, which stars James Dornan and Dakota Johnson as the
libidinous couple, far outpaced the No. 2 release, "Kingsman:
The Secret Service," which took in $35.6 million from Friday
through Sunday, according to studio estimates.
Third place on the U.S. Presidents Day holiday weekend went
to the family-friendly "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of
Water," based on the popular television show about a talking
animated sponge, which sold $30.5 million in tickets at U.S. and
Canadian theaters.
"Fifty Shades," getting a boost from a Valentine's Day
opening, was released earlier in the week in 57 foreign markets.
It took in an additional $158 million overseas, for a global
total of $240 million.
Early U.S. screenings on Thursday night brought in $8.6
million, setting the scene for a record-breaking opening for any
Presidents Day weekend.
"Kingsman" is an adaptation of a popular comic series
starring Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Firth about a spy agency's
training program and a global threat by a tech genius.
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty
Shades of Grey." "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by
20th Century Fox, the unit of 21st Century Fox. "The SpongeBob
Movie" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
Inc.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Larry King)