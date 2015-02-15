(Adds background, quotes, details)
By Chris Michaud
Feb 15 "Fifty Shades of Grey," the widely
anticipated adaptation of the best-selling novel about a kinky
relationship between a businessman and a college student, took
in $81.7 million in ticket sales to soar to the top of U.S. and
Canadian weekend box office charts.
The film, which stars James Dornan and Dakota Johnson as the
libidinous couple, far outpaced the No. 2 release, "Kingsman:
The Secret Service," which took in $35.6 million from Friday
through Sunday, according to studio estimates.
Third place on the U.S. Presidents' Day holiday weekend went
to the family-friendly "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of
Water," based on the popular television show about a talking
animated sponge, which sold $30.5 million in tickets at U.S. and
Canadian theaters.
"Fifty Shades" got a boost from a Valentine's Day opening
after it was released earlier in the week in 57 foreign markets.
It took in an additional $158 million overseas, for a global
total of $240 million.
Early U.S. screenings on Thursday night brought in $8.6
million, setting the scene for a record-breaking opening for any
Presidents' Day weekend.
Nick Carpou, president of domestic distribution for
Universal Pictures, the Comcast Corp. Unit that released the
film, said a combination of Valentine's Day, a long holiday
weekend and intense interest from smaller and mid-sized markets
all helped drive the record numbers.
Pre-sale figures in southern states such as Mississippi and
Kentucky reflected especially high interest. Sales in the
northeast, being pummeled by another big winter storm, as well
as in the south-central regions of the country, exceeded what
might have been expected, Carpou said.
"Kingsman," an adaptation of a popular comic series starring
Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Firth about a spy agency's training
program and a global threat by a tech genius, received solid
reviews and exceeded industry forecasts.
Rounding out the top five, the box office hit "American
Sniper" took in $16.4 million, bringing its domestic haul to
just over $304 million and making it one of the biggest hits of
2014-15. The Clint Eastwood-directed film is nominated for six
Oscars, including one for Bradley Cooper as best actor.
The sci-fi film "Jupiter Ascending" was fifth with $9.4
million.
"Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "The SpongeBob Movie" was
distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc
. "American Sniper" and "Jupiter Ascending" were
released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Larry King)