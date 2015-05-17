(Adds details, quotes)
By Brent Lang
LOS ANGELES, May 17 (Variety.com) - "Pitch Perfect 2" hit
all the right notes at the box office, snagging first place on
the charts with a smashing $70.3 million debut despite fierce
competition from "Mad Max: Fury Road."
Universal's acapella sequel earned more in its first weekend
than the $65 million that the original "Pitch Perfect" pulled in
during its entire North American theatrical run. The only
comparable performance is the way that "Austin Powers: The Spy
Who Shagged Me" opened with $54.9 million, more than the $53.9
million that the first spy satire racked up during its domestic
engagement.
Like the first "Austin Powers" film, "Pitch Perfect" put up
big numbers on home entertainment platforms, allowing people to
catch up with a movie they may have missed while it was in
theaters. Add to that the ubiquity of the breakout number from
the first film, "Cups," and shows it inspired such as the
reality series "Sing it On," and it's easy to understand the
surge in interest between the two installments.
"People loved the first movie and it resonated well beyond
that $65 million that the first film did," said Nick Carpou,
Universal's domestic distribution chief. "This was original
[intellectual property] for us and to be able to build on the
first film and expand its popularity is pretty amazing."
"Pitch Perfect 2" brought back original stars Anna Kendrick
and Rebel Wilson, along with newcomer Hailee Steinfeld. It marks
Elizabeth Banks' feature film directorial debut and is the
second highest opening for a film by a female director, behind
only Sam Taylor Johnson's "Fifty Shades of Grey," which kicked
off with $85.2 million last winter. It's also the highest
opening for a first-time feature film director, the biggest
musical opening, and the second biggest PG-13 comedy opening in
history.
"Mad Max: Fury Road" also put up strong numbers, racking up
$44.4 million across 3,702 locations. The Warner Bros. release
capitalized on rapturous critical notices with some reviewers
tossing around words like "genius" and "masterpiece."
"It's a film where there's a lot of applause at the end of
the movie," said Dan Fellman, Warner Bros. domestic distribution
chief. "A lot of people coming to the movie went purely on the
reviews. The conversation about it is so strong about what an
incredible ride this is that it's going to propel us right into
the meat of the summer."
"Mad Max: Fury Road" needed the critical notices, because
three decades separated chapters in the apocalyptic franchise
and original star Mel Gibson aged out of the role/had one
intemperate outburst too many and had to be replaced by Tom
Hardy. Moreover, the film carries an R-rating which prevents
teenagers from attending the picture without a parent or
guardian, potentially limiting its audience.
"Mad Max: Fury Road" has much more ground to make up before
it pushes into profitable terrain. "Pitch Perfect 2" cost a
modest $29 million to produce, while "Mad Max: Fury Road"
carries a $150 million price tag.
There was a clear gender divide when it came to the
weekend's top two releases. The crowd for "Mad Max: Fury Road"
was 70% male, while the opening weekend audience for "Pitch
Perfect 2" was 75% female. Ticketbuyers for the acapella sequel
were younger, with 62% under the age of 25. It was 61%
Caucasian, 18% Hispanic, 9% African American, and 7% Asian.
"Mad Max: Fury Road's" debut drew a crowd that was 46% under
the age of 35, with 46% of ticket buyers opting to see the
desert wasteland in 3D.
The sequels' strong performances pushed "Avengers: Age of
Ultron" from its perch atop box office charts. The Marvel and
Disney sequel had to settle for third place and a $38.8 million
finish. Its domestic total stands at $372 million.
"Hot Pursuit" clocked in at a distant fourth place with $5.8
million. The critically excoriated comedy has earned $23.5
million in two weeks in theaters.
Among art house releases, Bleecker Street's "I'll See You in
My Dreams," a bittersweet comedy with Blythe Danner, opened in
limited release to $49,340 from three theaters or a per-screen
average of $16,447.
A24's "Ex Machina" continued to be a solid performer,
earning $2.1 million from 1,718 screens and pushing its gross to
$19.6 million.