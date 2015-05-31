LOS ANGELES, May 31 (Variety.com) - Dwayne Johnson's "San
Andreas" has delivered a dominating $53.2 million opening
weekend at 3,777 U.S. locations, soaring past recent forecasts
of a $40 million launch for the Warner Bros.-New Line 3D
disaster pic.
"San Andreas" took in more than five times as much as the
$10 million opening of Sony's romantic-comedy "Aloha," which
arrived at 2,815 sites amid extensive negative buzz -- despite
the star power of Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Rachel McAdams.
"San Andreas" underlines Johnson's drawing power in the wake
of being a key component of Universal's "Furious 7" and its $1.5
billion worldwide gross. He's been front and center in the
promotion for "San Andreas" as a heroic helicopter pilot seeking
to rescue his daughter, played by Alexandra Daddario, amid the
rubble of a mega-quake.
Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Rentrak, noted
that "San Andreas" gained momentum throughout the weekend due to
the film delivering what he called "pure popcorn movie
excitement."
He added, "Johnson is clearly one of the most bankable stars
working today. Johnson's versatility, charisma, humor and his
imposing physical presence on the big screen has made him the
'go-to' guy for filmmakers looking to ratchet up the excitement
level and drawing power of their films."
"San Andreas," which also stars Carla Gugino and Paul
Giammati, earned an impressive A- CinemaScore from audiences,
with 70% coming from the over-25 demo. Dan Fellman, Warner's
domestic distribution chief, said Johnson deserves much of the
credit.
"He's a four-quadrant, larger-than-life movie star," Fellman
said. "This is going to have great legs."
Village Roadshow Pictures co-financed and co-produced "San
Andreas" with Warner for $110 million, with most of the film
lensing in Australia to take advantage of government incentives.
Universal's third weekend of "Pitch Perfect 2" led the rest
of the pack, finishing with $14.8 million at 3,660 locations.
The comedy sequel, which carries a modest $29 million price tag,
has outperformed expectations with a total of $147.5 million in
17 days in the U.S. with another $80 million-plus
internationally.
Disney's second frame of George Clooney's "Tomorrowland"
finished a close third with $13.8 million for a $63.2 million
10-day total. The high-priced fantasy, with a $180 million
budget, isn't showing much traction with a 58% decline from its
opening weekend.
On the foreign front, "Tomorrowland" hasn't dazzled either.
It took in $29.3 million from 75 markets, including $13.8
million from its first six days in China, to lift international
grosses to $70 million.
"Tomorrowland" edged Warner's third weekend of "Mad Max:
Fury Road," which motored to $13.6 million at 3,255 sites. The
Tom Hardy-Charlize Theron tentpole declined 45% and has totalled
$115.9 million in the U.S in 17 days.