LOS ANGELES, March 22 (Variety.com) - "Insurgent" topped the
weekend box office with $54 million, but its opening will likely
fall just short of the numbers put up a year ago by the first
film in the "Divergent" series.
That's a disappointment for Lionsgate, the studio behind the
adaptations of Veronica Roth's best-selling books about a
dystopian future. It hoped that the franchise would be able to
build on its initial start, aided by star Shailene Woodley's
higher profile following the success of "The Fault in Our
Stars." Going into the weekend, Lionsgate had been projecting an
opening of between $57 million to $60 million.
"Insurgent's" audience was 60 percent female and 55 percent
under 25. Hispanics made up 17 percent of the opening weekend
crowd and African-American comprised 11 percent of ticket
buyers.
The studio says its happy with the results, noting that with
an A-minus CinemaScore and a lack of upcoming film releases
pegged at teenage girls, "Insurgent" has a clear runway.
"Our playability is incredibly strong," said Richie Fay,
Lionsgate's distribution chief. "We're seeing a few more males
than we did on the first one and we're seeing an overall
broadening of the audience."
"Insurgent" cost $110 million to produced, roughly $25
million more than "Divergent" racked up in production fees.
"Divergent" opened to $54.6 million before going on to make
$288.7 million globally.
Internationally, "Insurgent" grossed an estimated $47
million in 76 markets. Even if the film's domestic results are
weaker than Lionsgate might have hoped, foreign markets where
Roth's books have grown more popular over the last year, could
make up the difference leading to a greater worldwide bounty.
The weekend's other major wide release, "The Gunman" fired
blanks, picking up a meager $5 million and seemingly deep-sixing
Sean Penn's plans to be an aging action star. Open Road
distributed the film in 2,816 theaters and had expected a debut
in the $8 million range. "The Gunman's" modest results were good
enough for a fourth place finish in an otherwise slow weekend.
Pure Fix's "Do You Believe?" also debuted last weekend,
operating from the same playbook as "God's Not Dead," the
low-budget, faith-based film that stunned box office analysts
with a massive debut last spring. "Do You Believe?" couldn't hit
the same figures, earning $4 million across 1,320 theaters.
Last weekend's champ "Cinderella" showed impressive
endurance despite the challenge from "Insurgent" capturing
second place on the charts with roughly $34.5 million. That was
a 49 percent dip from its premiere and brings the Disney film's
domestic total to $122 million.
The presence of "Cinderella" may have shaved a little bit
off of "Insurgent's" results. When the first "Divergent" debuted
in theaters in 2014, there were no major films pitched at
females in the marketplace, with its competition coming from
family titles like "Muppets Most Wanted" and "Mr. Peabody and
Sherman."
In third place, Liam Neeson's "Run All Night" fell 54
percent to $5.1 million. The Warner Bros. action thriller has
generated $19.7 million after two weeks in theaters. "Kingsman:
The Secret Service" continued to be the year's quietest
blockbuster, adding $4.6 million to its pot and nabbing fifth
place on the chart. The Fox spy adventure has made $114.6
million since opening in February.
Horror film "It Follows" capitalized on strong reviews to
earn $352,248, bringing its total to $576,275. Radius-TWC shook
up the film's release pattern. It expanded from just four
theaters last weekend to 32 screens and will roll out to over
1,000 next weekend. Because of the strong response, the studio
is postponing the picture's VOD release.
Among art house releases, Bleecker Street's "Danny Collins"
bowed to $73,157 in five theaters for a per-screen average of
$14,631. The film stars Al Pacino as an aging rock star.