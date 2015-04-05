LOS ANGELES, April 5 (Variety.com) - "Furious 7" raced to
the top of the domestic box office, picking up a massive $143.6
million in its opening weekend.
That establishes a new high-water mark for the month of
April, blowing past the $95 million debut of "Captain America:
The Winter Soldier," as well as marks the highest grossing
kick-off for any film in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. It
also ranks ninth among the top ten openings in history.
Audiences flocked to see star Paul Walker in one of his
final roles. The actor died in a 2013 car crash at the age of 40
and his work on the film was completed by using digital
technology and a series of stand-ins.
"This is a bittersweet installment in the franchise," said
Phil Contrino, vice president and chief analyst at
BoxOffice.com. "[Walker's] passing made this movie more
intriguing for people who hadn't seen some of the installments.
It raised awareness and its success is a tribute to him."
Universal Pictures spared no expense in bringing the latest
chapter in the fast cars and gravity-defying-stunts series to
the big screen, shelling out $190 million on the production. It
unspooled in 4,003 North American theaters, earning $14 million
on 365 Imax screens and $11.5 million from premium large format
screens. Going into the weekend, most analysts estimated that
the film would open in the $115 million range.
Foreign numbers have yet to be released, but they promise to
be steroidal. Internationally, the film rolled out across 10,500
screens in 63 territories.
"This is the next member of the billion dollar club and
that's a rarefied place to be," said Contrino. "This thing is on
fire."
With an A CinemaScore and strong reviews, "Furious 7" could
be one of the few modern blockbusters that hangs in for more
than a few weeks. The month of April is lean on blockbuster fare
and "Furious 7" won't get serious competition until "The
Avengers: Age of Ultron" debuts on May 1.
Last weekend's box office champion, DreamWorks Animation's
"Home," showed impressive stamina. The animated tale picked up
$27.4 million in its sophomore frame, pushing its domestic total
to $95.6 million.
In third place, R-rated comedy "Get Hard" earned $12.9
million. The Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart team-up fell 62% from
its opening number, bringing its stateside haul to $57 million.
"Cinderella" snagged a fourth place finish, picking up $10.3
million stateside to push its domestic bounty to $167.3 million.
Globally, the Disney release is closing in on $400 million.
"The Divergent Series: Insurgent" rounded out the weekend
top five, nabbing $10 million and driving the film to $103.4
million domestically.
Among art house releases, Noah Baumbach's "While We're
Young" expanded from four to 34 theaters, picking up $492,976.
The A24 release has earned $791,450 in two weeks.
Radius-TWC's "It Follows" also continued to expand, moving
from 1,218 to 1,655, though its gross dipped 35% to $2.5
million. The critically adored horror film has made $8.5 million
since debuting on March 13.