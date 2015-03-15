LOS ANGELES, March 15 (Variety.com) - "Cinderella" enchanted
audiences this weekend, racking up a royal $70.1 million to lead
the domestic box office and $132 million globally.
The adaptation of the fairy tale follows Walt Disney
Studios' strategy of raiding its animated favorites for live
action blockbusters - an approach that led to such prior
successes as "Maleficent" and "Alice in Wonderland," and one the
studio plans to employ on "Dumbo" and "Beauty and the Beast."
"Cinderella's" popularity left Liam Neeson's latest
action-adventure, "Run All Night," huffing and puffing at the
finish line. The Warner Bros. release pulled in a lackluster $11
million from 3,171 theaters, lower than pre-release tracking
which suggested a debut in the $15 million range. The audience
was 52% female and 86% over the age of 25.
It's possible that Neeson, who was recently seen making
short work of European bad guys in January's "Taken 3," has
simply been brandishing the gun a bit too much of late. "Run All
Night" cost $50 million to produce, so it will need to attract
foreign crowds if it wants to break even.
"Cinderella" opened across 3,845 theaters in North America
and cost $95 million to produce. It couldn't match the $116.1
million debut of "Alice in Wonderland," but it did surpass the
$69.4 million premiere of "Maleficent." That's impressive
considering that it lacked a star on the level of Johnny Depp or
Angelina Jolie. It also cost a fraction of the roughly $200
million each that Disney spent producing those fantasies.
"Cinderella" was a juggernaut overseas picking up an
estimated $62.4 million, $25 million of which came from China.
The film opened in about 60 percent of the international
marketplace, including such major territories as Russia, Italy,
Mexico and Germany.
In the holdover realm, "Kingsman: The Secret Service" has
now crossed the $100 million mark. The Fox action-adventure
captured third place with $6.2 million, pushing its stateside
haul to $107.4 million. "Focus," Will Smith's heist romance,
snagged fourth position on the charts with $5.8 million. The
Warner Bros. release has made $44 million after three weeks in
theaters.
Fifth place went to Fox Searchlight's "The Second Best
Exotic Marigold Hotel" which held steady with $5.7 million from
2,022 theaters in its sophomore frame, bringing its total to
$18.1 million.
In limited release, Radius-TWC's "It Follows" impressed with
$163,453 from four locations, for a per-screen average of
$40,863. The horror film has enjoyed unusually strong reviews
for the genre, with critics handing out a 95% "fresh" rating on
Rotten Tomatoes.
Among other art house releases, "Seymour: An Introduction,"
Ethan Hawke's look at a pianist and teacher debuted on two
screens, making $26,320, for a per-screen average of $13,160.