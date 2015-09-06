UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (Variety.com) - Sony's faith-based drama "War Room" has the edge on N.W.A biopic "Straight Outta Compton" with $9.3 million to lead the modest U.S. box office over the Friday-Sunday weekend.
"Straight Outta Compton" took in $8.9 million at 3,094 locations in its fourth weekend, ending its impressive three-week winning streak at domestic multiplexes. The title should add another $2.3 million on Monday to cross the $150 million milestone, representing another triumph for Universal in a stellar 2015.
Sony/Affirm's "War Room" has continued to exceed projections following its surprisingly robust opening weekend, when it took in $11.4 million. The film, playing at 1,526 sites, is on track for a four-day Labor Day weekend haul of $12.3 million, bringing its 11-day total to $27.6 million.
"War Room" stars Priscilla Shirer, T.C. Stallings and Karen Abercrombie and was directed by Alex Kendrick.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.