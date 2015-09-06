(Adds details of other movies)

By Dave McNary

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (Variety.com) - Sony's faith-based drama "War Room" has the edge on N.W.A biopic "Straight Outta Compton" with $9.3 million to lead the modest U.S. box office over the Friday-Sunday weekend.

"Straight Outta Compton" took in $8.9 million at 3,094 locations in its fourth weekend, ending its impressive three-week winning streak at domestic multiplexes. The title should add another $2.3 million on Monday to cross the $150 million milestone, representing another triumph for Universal in a stellar 2015.

Sony/Affirm's "War Room" has continued to exceed projections following its surprisingly robust opening weekend, when it took in $11.4 million. The film, playing at 1,526 sites, is on track for a four-day Labor Day weekend haul of $12.3 million, bringing its 11-day total to $27.6 million.

"War Room" stars Priscilla Shirer, T.C. Stallings and Karen Abercrombie and was directed by Alex Kendrick.

The holiday weekend appears to be the quietest of the year, which will be first of 2015 without a title topping the $10 million mark over the three-day period.

Robert Redford's comedy "A Walk in the Woods" led the rest of the pack with $8.1 million at 1,960 sites and was projected to tack on $2.2 million on Monday. That's a decent performance for the first wide release from year-old Broad Green Pictures, the ambitious studio launched by brothers Gabriel and Daniel Hammond.

Paramount's sixth weekend of "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" and EuropaCorp's launch of "The Transporter Refueled" were battling for fourth place. The fifth "Mission: Impossible" took in $7.2 million at 2,849 locations for the three days and was projected to add $2.1 million on Labor Day to boost its domestic total to $182.5 million.

The fourth "Transporter" brought in $7.1 million in 3,494 locations for Friday-Sunday and was projected to wind up the four days with $8.7 million.

Pantelion's opening of Mexican animated comedy "Un Gallo con Muchos Huevos" (A Rooster with Many Eggs) turned in a solid $3.4 million at 395 theaters.