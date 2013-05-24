By Marice Richter
GRAPEVINE, Texas May 23 The Boy Scouts of
America voted on Thursday to lift a century-old ban on openly
gay scouts in a major victory for gay rights activists, but the
decision means a sea of change for an organization that depends
heavily on faith-based groups.
More than 60 percent of the group's National Council,
comprised of some 1,400 delegates, voted in favor of ending the
ban, effective Jan. 1, 2014, the group said in a statement. A
prohibition on openly gay adult leaders remains in place.
The decision followed weeks of intense lobbying by gay
rights activists and members of conservative organizations, many
of them church groups that have traditionally formed the
backbone of one of the nation's largest youth organizations.
"I'm a happy camper," said Mike Harrison, 71, a former
chairman of California's Orange County Boy Scout Council who
voted to end the ban at a meeting of the National Council in
Grapevine, Texas.
"The process was a very civil debate... There wasn't any
uncivilized behavior. People stated their case, passionately and
from many different angles," he said, adding that by Thursday it
had become clear that "the younger generation of scouting just
don't see it the way the old guard did."
The Boy Scouts' long-standing ban on gay scouts had become a
polarizing issue at the center of the debate on gay rights in
the United States, where gay soldiers may now serve openly in
the military and where gay couples can wed in a number of
states.
For months, the Boy Scouts have been caught between two
sides in an emotionally charged debate that has seen both
supporters and opponents of lifting the ban threaten to withdraw
support.
The Boy Scouts has faced heavy pressure on one side from gay
rights supporters and some of the major corporate sponsors who
provide much of the group's annual funding, and on the other by
a variety of major national church groups, who sponsor and
support the large majority of troops nationwide.
"I just resigned from my troop," said Chris Collier, 41, a
former troop leader in Alabama and Florida who said he would
send his Eagle Scout award back to the organization's national
office.
"My grandfather earned his eagle award in 1938. I earned
mine in 1990. I was hoping my son could earn his when he grew
up. I'm sad, but this is their cross to bear. I'm no longer part
of the organization. I'll move in a different direction."
John Stemberger, an Orlando lawyer, Eagle Scout, former
scoutmaster and founder of an organization that opposes lifting
the ban said the decision marked "a sad day for America."
He said he would be never again wear the Boy Scout uniform
and would work to create a new scouting organization "based on
timeless values."
Thursday's vote came about three months after the
organization's leadership delayed a decision on changing its
membership policy to research attitudes toward admitting gays.
FAITH-BASED GROUPS
About 70 percent of the group's 100,000 Boy Scout units are
chartered by faith-based organizations, according to Boy Scouts
membership data. Some 22 percent of the units nationwide are
chartered by civic organizations, and 7 percent are chartered by
educational groups.
One of the major turning points in the debate came earlier
this year when the Mormon church - the largest sponsor of
scouting troops nationwide - expressed support for ending the
ban. The Mormon church charters nearly 38,000 scout troops
representing nearly a quarter million scouts.
The next largest faith-based sponsor is the United Methodist
Church, which charters about 11,000 troops representing about
363,000 scouts. They, too, issued a statement supporting an end
to the ban. The Catholic church, which sponsors about 8,400
troops, has taken no official position on the controversy.
While national polls show a growing acceptance of gay
rights, an online survey of about 200,000 Boy Scouts members,
parents and leaders indicated strong support for maintaining the
ban, by a margin of almost 2-1.
But the Boy Scouts' top leadership endorsed the change and
encouraged delegates to support it.
"Our vision is to serve every kid and give them a place
where they grow up and feel protected," BSA President Wayne
Perry told a news conference. "Our view is that kids are better
off in scouting."
Acknowledging division within the organization's ranks, top
Boy Scouts officials said they believed those unhappy with the
change would eventually return to the organization.
"We will continue to work through these issues," said Tico
Perez, the Boy Scouts' national commissioner. "In time people
will decide that the best place for kids is in scouting."
Zach Wahls, an Eagle Scout raised by two lesbians, said the
time had come for change.
"There is nothing Scout-like about exclusion of other
people, and there is nothing Scout-like about putting your own
religious beliefs before someone else's," Wahls, founder of
Scouts for Equality, told a news conference on Wednesday.
Gay rights advocates gathered petitions with more than 1.8
million signatures in support of ending the ban while opponents
collected about 250,000 signatures urging delegates to vote down
the change.
Intel Corp, one of the largest corporate sponsors
of the Boy Scouts, said last September it would stop supporting
troops that continue to ban gay scouts. Intel donated about
$700,000 in 2009, according to the American Independent
magazine.
That announcement followed pressure from gay groups that
launched a nationwide campaign on Change.org urging Intel to
withdraw its support. United Parcel Service Inc, another
major sponsor, followed suit in November, as did Merck & Co
, according to the gay rights group GLAAD.
Some of the nation's largest gay rights groups cheered the
move to end the gay scout ban, and predicted the organization's
ban on openly gay adult leaders would soon end as well.
"Today's vote is a significant victory for gay youth across
the nation and a clear indication that the Boy Scouts' ban on
gay adult leaders will also inevitably end," GLAAD spokesman
Rich Ferraro said.