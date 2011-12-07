* BP now faces 12 citations for Gulf oil spill
* BP faces fines of up to $35,000 a day, per incident
* Halliburton says BP mischaracterizing cement tests
* Halliburton says BP knew of testing
By Ayesha Rascoe and Anna Driver
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 BP (BP.L) was hit with five
more safety citations from the U.S. government on Wednesday,
while it also received the latest legal salvo from a major
contractor, as it continues to deal with fallout from last
year's massive oil blowout in the Gulf of Mexico.
The explosion on the Deepwater Horizon rig in April 2010,
which killed 11 workers and spewed more than 4 million barrels
of oil into the Gulf, has sparked a slew of lawsuits and
federal citations against the companies involved.
Halliburton Co (HAL.N) on Wednesday filed a legal challenge
to BP's allegations that it had destroyed evidence of its
cement work on the doomed Macondo well.
The latest set of government citations for BP come on top
of seven "incidents of noncompliance" that the U.S. Bureau of
Safety and Environmental Enforcement handed out to the company
in October.
"Further review of the evidence demonstrated additional
regulatory violations by BP in its drilling and abandonment
operations at the Macondo well," bureau director James Watson
said in a statement.
The agency did not release details of the fines, saying it
would consider civil penalties after the 60-day appeal period
for the citations was completed.
By law, BP face fines of up to $35,000 a day, per incident
for the violations.
The new citations for BP focus on the failure to conduct an
accurate pressure integrity test and failure to suspend
drilling operations when the approved safe drilling margin for
its well was not maintained.
BP said in a statement that the issues raised in the
citations on Wednesday "played no causal role in the accident."
The company said it plans to appeal these notices, as well as
notices issued earlier.
DISPUTE OVER CEMENT
BP and its contractors are embroiled in various lawsuits
blaming each other for the spill.
Citing recent depositions and Halliburton's own documents,
BP said on Monday that Halliburton "intentionally" destroyed
the results of slurry testing for the well, in part to
"eliminate any risk that this evidence would be used against it
at trial." [ID:nN1E7B41B3]
Halliburton said Wednesday that BP has been aware of
post-blowout tests for some time, but has chosen this late date
in the litigation to mischaracterize the results of such
tests.
Contrary to BP's assertions, Halliburton said the
post-incident testing referred to in its motion was not
conducted on rig samples.
Rather, the informal testing BP refers to in its motion
used off-the-shelf materials that yielded results that
Halliburton believes have little or no relevance to the case.
Halliburton said testing before the blow-out using rig
samples and formal lab processes showed that the cement slurry
was designed to be stable, a finding backed up by testing done
by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Halliburton has accused BP of fraud and defamation, among
other claims.
BP has asked U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New
Orleans, who oversees spill litigation, to sanction Halliburton
by ruling that Halliburton's slurry design was "unstable," a
finding of fact that could be used at the trial to assign blame
and damages for the well.
The trial is scheduled to begin next year.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S.
District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.
