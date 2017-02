WASHINGTON, Oct 26 U.S. offshore drilling regulators on Wednesday approved BP's ( BP.L ) first drilling permit for a new exploratory well since last year's Gulf oil spill.

"BP has met all of the enhanced safety requirements that we have implemented and applied consistently over the past year," said Michael Bromwich, head of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Dale Hudson)