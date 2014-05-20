May 19 A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected BP Plc's request to revisit an adverse ruling in the company's settlement over the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a court filing.

The March decision, from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, had rejected BP's bid to block businesses from recovering money over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, even if they could not trace their economic losses to the disaster.

The 5th Circuit on Monday said its March ruling should stand.

(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; editing by Matthew Lewis)