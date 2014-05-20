May 19 A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected
BP Plc's request to revisit an adverse ruling in the
company's settlement over the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of
Mexico, according to a court filing.
The March decision, from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New Orleans, had rejected BP's bid to block
businesses from recovering money over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill, even if they could not trace their economic losses to
the disaster.
The 5th Circuit on Monday said its March ruling should
stand.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; editing by Matthew
Lewis)