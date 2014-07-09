By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla., July 9
ORLANDO, Fla., July 9 Oil that matches the 2010
Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico has been found in
the bodies of sickened fish, according to a team of Florida
scientists who studied the oil's chemical composition.
"We matched up the oil in the livers and flesh with
Deepwater Horizon like a fingerprint," lead researcher Steven
Murawski, a professor at the University of South Florida's
College of Marine Science in Tampa, told Reuters.
He said the findings debunk arguments that fish
abnormalities could have been caused by other factors including
oil in coastal runoff and oil from naturally occurring seeps in
the Gulf.
BP, whose oil rig caused the spill, rejected the
research, stating in an emailed response that it was "not
possible to accurately identify the source of oil based on
chemical traces found in fish livers or tissue."
BP's statement added, "vertebrates such as fish very quickly
metabolize and eliminate oil compounds. Once metabolized, the
sources of those compounds are no longer discernable after a
period of a few days."
Murawski disagreed with BP's response, saying the fish in
the study had been exposed recently enough that it was possible
to identify the chemical signatures of oil in their bodies.
The research team included scientists from USF, the Florida
Institute of Oceanography and the Florida Fish and Wildlife
Research Institute. The work was published in the current
edition of the online journal of Transactions of the American
Fisheries Society.
Thousands of claims for damages against BP continue to be
processed since the oil and gas producer's Gulf rig exploded,
killing 11 oil workers and spilling millions of barrels of oil
into the Gulf of Mexico for 87 days after the April 2010 blast.
Fishermen in the northern Gulf near the blown-out well say
they began noticing a spike in abnormal-looking fish, including
many with unusual skin lesions, in the winter of 2010-2011.
Murawski said his team compared the chemical signatures of
oil found in fish livers and flesh to the unique signature of
the Louisiana sweet crude from the Deepwater well and signatures
of other oil sources.
"The closest match was directly to Deepwater Horizon and had
a very poor match to these other sources. So what we've done is
eliminated some of these other potential sources," he said.
Murawski said the team also ruled out pathogens and other
oceanographic conditions. By 2012, the frequency of fish lesions
declined 53 percent, he said.
(Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by David Adams and Eric
Beech)