WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. Undersecretary for
International Affairs Lael Brainard will attend a November 4-5
meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in Mexico City, Mexico,
the Treasury Department said on Monday.
Brainard will join other finance ministers as well as
central bank governors from rich and emerging market nations
that make up the G20.
The Treasury Secretary is usually the official that
represents the United States to the International Monetary Fund,
G8 and G20 nations but Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will
not attend.
This G20 meeting is scheduled to take place only a few days
ahead of the Nov.6 presidential elections.
A U.S. Treasury official said Geithner's absence was due to
conflicts in his schedule. Geithner recently met with G7
partners and other countries at the IMF-World Bank meetings in
Tokyo earlier this month.
Treasury said the group will discuss measures to promote
global growth and economic stability in Mexico City.