By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 3 The family of a 13-year-old
girl declared brain dead after a tonsillectomy gone wrong will
be allowed to take their daughter to a new facility without
removing the ventilator that is keeping her heart and lungs
working.
The agreement on Friday between Children's Hospital and
Research Center in Oakland and the family of Jahi McMath would
allow relatives to move the child if they do so before 5 p.m. PT
Tuesday (0100 GMT Wednesday), when a restraining order keeping
the hospital from removing her from life support is set to
expire, said hospital spokesman Sam Singer.
McMath was admitted to Children's Hospital on Dec. 9 to have
her tonsils removed as well as other procedures performed in an
effort to treat her sleep apnea. After the surgery, the girl
began to bleed profusely, went into cardiac arrest and suffered
brain swelling.
The hospital declared her brain dead three days later, and
made plans to remove her from the ventilator, but her family has
fought in state and federal court to keep her on life support.
The case has drawn international attention, as well as
support from relatives of Terri Schiavo, who died in 2005 after
a 15-year battle over whether to keep her body alive in a
persistent vegetative state.
On Friday, Singer reiterated the hospital's position that
doctors would remove McMath from the ventilator on Tuesday
evening, barring a court order to the contrary.
To move the girl, her family would need to provide
transportation and find a facility willing to take her, both
sides said.
The agreement came shortly after Alameda County Superior
Court Judge Evelio Grillo on Friday denied the family's request
to force the hospital to insert breathing and feeding tubes into
McMath. The procedures would likely be needed for an extended
care facility to accept the girl, family attorney Christopher
Dolan said.
Evelio also refused a request by the family to require
Children's Hospital to allow an outside physician to perform the
surgeries on its grounds.
Dolan said if McMath was not transferred before the new
deadline, her family would proceed with a federal lawsuit, filed
on Monday, again seeking an order forcing the hospital to insert
breathing and feeding tubes into the girl.
McMath's lungs and heart are only continuing to function
because of air being forced in and out of her body by the
ventilator, without which her breathing and heartbeat would
cease, according to medical experts. Unlike a person in a coma
or a vegetative state, McMath lacks any brain activity,
rendering her unable to breathe on her own, doctors said.
Hospital officials have said the facility and state health
officials are investigating how a routine operation led to
McMath's death and that they understand the family's anguish.
(Editing by Sharon Bernstein, Bernard Orr)