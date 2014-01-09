By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 8 A California girl who was
declared brain-dead after a tonsillectomy last month and later
moved to a new care facility after a legal battle has undergone
surgery to insert feeding and breathing tubes, a family attorney
said on Wednesday.
Jahi McMath, 13, was transferred from Children's Hospital
and Research Center in Oakland, outside of San Francisco, where
she had remained without brain activity for nearly four weeks,
to an undisclosed Catholic care center on Sunday night.
Doctors at the new care center performed tracheostomy and
gastrostomy surgeries, Christopher Dolan, attorney for the
girl's family, said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.
"She is doing very well, and now getting the treatment she
should have gotten 28 days ago," Dolan said. "Doctors are
optimistic that her condition has stabilized."
The case has drawn international attention and the support
of pro-life groups, including one founded by the family of Terri
Schiavo, a Florida woman who died in 2005 after a 15-year battle
over whether to keep her body alive in a persistent vegetative
state.
It was not clear when the procedures took place. On Monday,
Dolan told a press conference that Jahi had "wasted away at
Children's Hospital (and) that she might not make it."
McMath was admitted to Children's Hospital on Dec. 9 to have
her tonsils removed and for other procedures to address sleep
apnea. After the surgery, she went into cardiac arrest and
suffered brain swelling.
The hospital declared her brain-dead on Dec. 12 and made
plans to remove her from the ventilator, but her family has
fought in state and federal court to keep her on life support.
A restraining order barring the hospital from removing that
life support had been set to expire on Tuesday.
An online fundraiser launched by Jahi's mother, Nailah
Winkfield, seeking to raise $20,000 to pay for her daughter's
transfer exceeded $55,000 on Wednesday.
The family and its lawyer have declined to give the name or
general location of Jahi's current care facility, saying they
have received threats of violence from members of the public who
disagree with their handling of Jahi's case.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in San Francisco; Editing by Eric
M. Johnson and Lisa Shumaker)