BOSTON, Sept 6 The Connecticut Department of
Public Health said on Friday that two patients who recently
underwent surgery at the VA Hospital may have been exposed to a
rare brain disease, adding to 13 people already reported at risk
in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
The potential for exposure is believed to be the result of
shared surgical instruments that were initially used on a
now-deceased New Hampshire patient. The deceased patient is now
believed to have had a sporadic form of Creutzfeldt-Jakob
disease, a condition similar to "mad cow" disease but not linked
to beef consumption.
