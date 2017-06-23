SAO PAULO, June 23 Marfrig Global Foods SA said sales to the U.S. account for 2 percent of beef export proceeds and less than 1 percent of revenue at Brazil's No. 2 meatpacker.

In a Friday statement, Marfrig said the U.S. only allowed imports of Brazilian fresh beef a year ago. The U.S. Department of Agriculture decided on Thursday to impose the ban over safety concerns did not affect the bulk of Brazilian beef imports, which are frozen.

