(adds more detail and comment from White House adviser)
WASHINGTON, June 30 The United States and Brazil
pledged on Tuesday to increase their share of renewable energy
in electricity generation from sources other than hydro-power to
20 percent by 2030 in an effort to show commitment to fighting
climate change.
The two countries made the announcement in a joint statement
issued while U.S. President Barack Obama and Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff met at the White House.
Brazil also committed to reforest 12 million hectares of
land by 2030 and agreed to put forward a broader climate change
plan that is "fair and ambitious" and that "represents its
highest possible effort beyond its current actions," the
statement said.
"This is a big deal," White House senior advisor Brian Deese
told reporters on Tuesday, noting the renewable energy target
would require the United States to triple the share of
renewables in its energy mix by 2030 and Brazil to double its
share.
Brazil has not yet formally submitted its official climate
strategy to the United Nations ahead of pivotal climate change
talks in Paris in December but flagged some of the goals it will
include in Tuesday's joint statement.
"The presidents are committed to reaching an ambitious
agreement that reflects the principle of common but
differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in
light of different national circumstances," the statement said.
In addition to the reforestation and renewable energy goals,
Brazil said it intends to "improve low-carbon agricultural and
grazing land practices," promote new, clean technology standards
for industry and boost energy efficiency measures.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Christian Plumb)