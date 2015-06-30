(Adds comments to Brazil-U.S. Business Council)
By Roberta Rampton and Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON, June 30 President Barack Obama and
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff used a White House visit on
Tuesday to turn the page on a spying scandal that had damaged
bilateral relations and said they want to work to bolster
economic ties.
The presidents agreed to a series of steps to make it easier
for people and goods to move between the two countries,
including reopening fresh beef trade.
During an hour-long press conference, Rousseff said "things
have changed" since October 2013, when she canceled an official
state visit after revelations from former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden that the United States had
spied on her.
"The change is particularly due to the fact that President
Obama and the U.S. government have stated on several occasions
that they would no longer engage in intrusive acts of spying on
friendly countries. I believe President Obama," Rousseff said.
Obama greeted Rousseff with a warm hug when she arrived in
Washington on Monday, taking her for an impromptu visit to a
memorial for civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. before a
working dinner.
Obama praised Brazil during Tuesday's press conference as a
"global power" and an "indispensable partner" playing a critical
role in addressing climate change with a deal to boost renewable
power production.
On Rousseff: "I trust her completely," Obama said. "She's
always been very candid and frank with me about the interests of
the Brazilian people and how we can work together. She's
delivered on what she's promised."
The presidents agreed that the two countries will resume
cooperation on cyber issues, with a meeting planned in Brasilia.
They also agreed to take steps so that Americans and
Brazilians can travel between the two countries without visas,
and to allow Brazilians to apply for expedited "Global Entry"
clearance when visiting the United States in early 2016.
The visit is particularly important for Brazil, which is in
the midst of a sharp economic downturn, a huge political
corruption scandal, and a potential governance crisis.
Rousseff vowed that Brazil will "overcome" its current
crisis and resume growth, and said she wants to attract more
U.S. investment to Brazil and funding for infrastructure
projects.
She later said she wanted to open Brazil's economy more in a
speech for the Brazil-U.S. Business Council. Brazil has one of
the world's most closed economies because of high import tariffs
and other trade barriers. The government is working to improve
the business climate and simplify its tax code, she added.
Obama and Rousseff agreed to cooperate on patent
registrations and standards systems, and also agreed to
recognize social security contributions made by their citizens
to each other's programs.
After Washington, Rousseff will head to Silicon Valley to
meet with executives at Google, Apple and
Facebook.
Rousseff on Monday denied her campaign had received illegal
donations in a scandal involving kickbacks allegedly paid by
construction companies to politicians and former executives at
state-run oil firm Petrobras.
Obama declined comment when asked about the scandal on
Tuesday, saying he was unfamiliar with the details.
Rousseff said she will wait for all the facts in the case to
emerge, but said those responsible for the problems at Petrobras
will be held accountable.
