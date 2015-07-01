By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 1
SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff capped off her U.S. tour on Wednesday with a visit to
Silicon Valley, where she met with top technology executives and
took a ride in Google Inc's self-driving car.
Rousseff used her visit to strengthen ties with U.S.
technology companies after visiting Washington, D.C. and New
York City earlier in the week.
During her visit, Google announced it would inaugurate a new
engineering space in Belo Horizonte in November that will more
than double the number of engineers working in Brazil on some of
the company's core products.
Rousseff began her day with a breakfast with University of
California President Janet Napolitano, also the former U.S.
secretary of homeland security. She then met with Google
executive chairman Eric Schmidt, who showed off one of the
company's self-driving cars before sending her on a test drive.
Her California visit coincided with a new low in her
national polling numbers, following a massive corruption scandal
at state-run oil firm Petrobras and an economy that
is heading towards recession. The number of Brazilians
considering Rousseff's government "great" or "good" dropped to
just 9 percent, according to the Ibope opinion poll commissioned
by the National Industry Confederation, or CNI.
At a press briefing at Google headquarters in Mountain View,
California, Rousseff said her U.S. trip had been productive but
declined to comment on her poll numbers.
Rousseff also attended a lunch with top Silicon Valley
executives from Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc,
Facebook Inc, Amazon Inc, Cisco Inc and
PayPal. Brazil is the second-largest market by users after the
United States for Google, Apple and Facebook.
Earlier in the week, Rousseff met with U.S. President Barack
Obama, and agreed to a series of steps to ease trade. She said
"things have changed" since October 2013, when she canceled an
official state visit after revelations from former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden that the United States
had spied on her.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Bernard Orr)