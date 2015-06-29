By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 29 Nearly two years ago Brazil
sought U.S. investors' help to fund its seaports, railroads,
highways and airports.
In the end, though, the effort to lure 210 billion reais in
private investment managed to attract just 20 percent of the
targeted funds.
Now, doing her best to absorb the lessons of the earlier
failed infrastructure plan, President Dilma Rousseff is making a
new push to lure 198.4 billion reais ($64 billion) in
infrastructure funds.
She and other Brazilian officials visited New York on
Monday, touting an open and transparent bidding process for
contracts to operate roads, railways, airports and harbor
terminals.
She closed out an infrastructure-themed conference with a
speech emphasizing the strong ties between her nation and the
United States and how better investment and trade can benefit
both countries.
"There is a clear and strong demand for infrastructure
development projects in Brazil. All of these figures I have just
referred to convey a loud and clear message for those of us in
government circles," Rousseff said, speaking in Portuguese to a
standing room only crowd of international investors at the New
York Palace Hotel.
"The message is clear: we must change the potential demand
out there into better tangible infrastructure and viable
investment projects to be undertaken by private sector capital."
Rousseff later in the day took her economic charm offensive
to Washington, where she began two days of meetings with
President Barack Obama.
In September of 2013 when she led her government to New York
seeking infrastructure investment, she faced investor concerns
about excessive government intervention.
Her current visit comes at a time when her popularity has
been hammered by a bribery scandal engulfing state-run oil
company Petrobras. She addressed the topic in part by
forcefully denying her campaign had received illegal donations
originating from the scandal.
Earlier, Brazilian Minister for Planning, Budget and
Management Nelson Barbosa said the country's economy "is moving
in the right direction" even though economists expect the
economy to shrink about 1.5 percent this year.
He emphasized the government's push to raise
competitiveness, boost the transportation of agricultural
products to market, reduce logistical costs and meet growing
demand for national and international travel.
Investors were keen to hear the plans, but at least one
portfolio investor with a specialty in infrastructure
investments is reserving judgment.
"The day was a good commercial or infomercial for Brazil.
Rousseff was saying the right things. However, the next step is
to see what they implement... I'm mildly optimistic on Brazil
after listening today, but I'll hold off on my final judgment
for now," said Joshua Duitz, portfolio manager at Alpine Woods
Capital Investors in Purchase, New York.
"As an investor, if the new infrastructure projects actual
rate of returns match up with investors' expectations that will
tell me they are serious about utilizing the private sector to
invest in infrastructure projects," he said after listening to
the presentations.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Christian Plumb)