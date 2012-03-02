By Kevin Gray
| MIAMI, March 1
MIAMI, March 1 A U.S. Justice Department
official steering the department's anti-bribery efforts signaled
on Thursday the agency would continue to use aggressive tactics
to pursue prosecutions despite recent setbacks in some
high-profile cases.
Charles Duross, the deputy chief of the DOJ's Fraud Section,
said "there are lessons to be learned" after prosecutors failed
to win convictions in several cases involving violations of the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which bars U.S.-linked
firms from bribing foreign officials.
"I know there is a lot of commentary out there about what
this portends for the FCPA program, the use of certain law
enforcement techniques," he said speaking at a white collar
crime conference in Miami.
"I would caution everybody not to draw too much from that,"
Duross added. "In terms of pursuing cases moving forward, I
don't think a lot is going to change."
Federal prosecutors have stepped up the pursuit of foreign
bribery cases in recent years, occasionally using undercover
agents and sting operations in an effort to gather evidence.
Most of the cases have resulted in settlements or plea
agreements with large penalties instead of trials. In 2010, 23
companies paid out $1.8 billion in fines and settlements,
according to an industry blog, the FCPA blog.
But in an embarrassing defeat last month, prosecutors moved
to dismiss charges against more than a dozen defendants in a
major bribery case involving military equipment sales to FBI
agents posing as government officials from an African country.
Prosecutors failed to convince two juries what the
executives did was illegal and the judge in the case criticized
the government's handling of the investigation.
In January, another federal judge dismissed without sending
to a jury the case against a Texas man accused of authorizing
bribes to government officials in Mexico, on behalf of his
former employer, a unit of ABB Group.
"It's been an interesting few months to say the least,"
Duross said. "We have had some disappointing results and I'd be
kidding you if I didn't think those were significant."
After the setbacks, some analysts and lawyers questioned
whether the government would stop using undercover stings, a
suggestion Duross dismissed.
"It's not the first time and it won't be the last," he said
about the sting operations and other methods. "Those are tried
and true law enforcement techniques."
Law enforcement officials are currently pursuing several
high-profile investigations, including a probe into whether Avon
Products used bribes to win the first-ever license given
by China to a Western company to sell products door-to-door.
The anti-bribery law was signed into law in the 1970s in the
wake of the Watergate scandal and separate revelations that U.S.
corporations were making illegal payments to foreign government
officials.
The law languished for years but found renewed interest as
federal prosecutors stepped up enforcement since the mid-2000s.
That enforcement has since come under heavy criticism from
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a powerful business lobby, and
some lawmakers on Capitol Hill who say the law is too vague and
does not adequately spell out what constitutes a bribe.
In a letter sent to the government last week, U.S. companies
called for more specifics, including details on what instances
covering flight costs on a business trip or making donations to
charities connected to foreign governments could be considered a
bribe.
The Justice Department has said it would not support any
legislation to change the law, but Lanny Breuer, who heads the
department's criminal division, promised in a November speech
the agency would soon offer "detailed new guidance" on the
criminal and civil enforcement provisions of the law.
Asked when the guidance will be unveiled, Duross said
officials were still working on it. "It's going to be sooner
rather than later," he said.
