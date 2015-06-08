By Valerie Volcovici
| PIKEVILLE, KY, June 8
PIKEVILLE, KY, June 8 Portraits of local heroes
are stenciled onto the walls of an old Coca-Cola bottling plant
in Pikeville, Kentucky: 10 images that seem to be watching over
apprentices hunched over keyboards in what has become the office
of businessman Charles "Rusty" Justice's digital startup.
Those pathbreakers include John Goodlett, a NASA engineer
who worked on the Mars Viking landers and Catherine Langley, the
first Kentucky woman to serve in the U.S. Congress. All hailed
from the coal producing counties of eastern Kentucky, now
grappling with the industry's decline.
Justice hopes they will inspire the apprentices, nine of
whom are former coal workers, as they re-train at Bit Source,
the software and web development company he co-owns.
"Coal miners are high-tech workers - they just get dirty,"
says Justice, listing the tech skills that miners used daily:
computers, robotics and 3D satellite imaging.
As market forces and federal regulations squeeze east
Kentucky's coal industry, people are searching for new lines of
work.
"The middle skill economy is going to really explode in the
next few years," says Jack Conway, the state's attorney general,
a Democrat who is running for governor in November. "The jobs
will be in logistics, infrastructure, health services and IT,
and I want those jobs here."
Kentucky hopes to lay the foundation for that kind of
economy in August, when construction begins on the fiber
backbone of a planned $250 million high-speed Internet network
for the whole state, starting in the rural east.
Kentucky ranks 46th among U.S. states in high-speed Internet
access, with nearly a quarter of rural areas lacking any access.
It will take at least a decade for high-speed Internet to
have a real impact, says Robert LaRose, a professor in
telecommunications at Michigan State University.
"Broadband access is only the beginning," LaRose said. "The
workforce has to be retrained, and overall levels of educational
attainment need to be raised, including both school children and
mid-life career changers."
'SILICON HOLLER'
In December, Kentucky signed a deal with Australia's
Macquarie Capital to build out the 3,000-mile
(4,800-km) open access network with $50 million in state bonds
and federal grants.
"We're going to build the system and we're going to make it
available," Governor Steven Beshear said in December. "But it's
up to our businesses, our communities and our educational
institutions to take advantage of this opportunity."
That point was underscored by Richard Lowenberg, a broadband
planner who runs the 1st-Mile Institute's New Mexico Broadband
for All initiative.
"Building out needed broadband infrastructure to all alone
will not assure improved quality of life as an outcome,"
Lowenberg said. "That is dependent on how we use and what we do
with our new high-bandwidth networks."
Republican Congressman Hal Rogers, who has represented
eastern Kentucky for 34 years, says broadband will create a
"Super I-Way" of information technology jobs, like data
management and call centers. He envisions the rise of what he
calls "Silicon Holler," a technology corridor in the small
villages clustered between Appalachia's rolling hills.
There was a hint of that potential this month when customer
care and electronic billing company EOS announced plans to
invest nearly $4 million in a 20,000 square foot (1,900 square
meter) call center in Somerset, promising to create 150 jobs.
Jeff Whitehead, executive director of the Eastern
Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) in Hazard, a
workforce training program serving 23 coalfield counties, says
laid-off coal workers are "hungry" for IT and tele-working jobs.
Whitehead said EKCEP received more than 900 applicants when
Bit Source asked him to recruit its first 10 trainees last year.
EKCEP pays for Bit Source's 22-week traineeships through its
Hiring Our Miners Everyday (HOME) program, which gets $11.3
million from the Labor Department. Around 2,300 laid-off coal
workers are enrolled.
The EKCEP is trying to create a local IT culture by working
with community colleges to provide online courses that can be
completed in months instead of a four-year degree, and intensive
coding camps. EKCEP has found opportunities for workers outside
the region, such as at Toyota's manufacturing plant outside of
Lexington in Kentucky's more prosperous Bluegrass region. But
many workers would rather remain in Appalachia.
Access to broadband, however, does not always translate
into better education, Michigan State's LaRose warned, and
greater exposure outside the local community sometimes makes
people "less satisfied with where they live."
"When that's all done, will the new knowledge workers stay
around and/or is rural Kentucky a place that will attract
tele-workers?"
Jack Duff, who manages a tele-works training hub in Hazard
that has placed laid-off coal workers in jobs from customer
service to billing, thinks it will.
"Our coal industry is going down," Duff said. "One thing
I've learned - and I am a old decrepit buzzard - is you've got
to keep moving forward. Our people have to adapt."
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Frances Kerry and
Grant McCool)