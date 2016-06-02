FOREX-Dollar slips after Fed, Aussie soars on record trade surplus
* Fed disappoints hawks, but still upbeat in economic assessment
WASHINGTON, June 2 The financial services industry, along with the U.S. Chamber Of Commerce and other groups, have filed a legal challenge to the U.S. Department of Labor's new rule on retirement advice, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said.
The suit, filed late Wednesday, was necessary because the rule "makes saving for retirement more difficult for the very same savers it seeks to protect," the association said in a statement released on Thursday. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert Writing by Susan Heavey)
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday to its lowest in more than a week after a stronger yen soured sentiment.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.