WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. Labor Department on Friday took the next step in requiring brokers who provide retirement advice to follow a "fiduciary" standard of putting their customers' interests first, a move that could roil the financial services industry.

The Department sent the rule to the White House's Office of Management and Budget for review, according to the OMB's Office of Regulatory Affairs web site.

The lead securities trade group, SIFMA, called for the OMB to undertake a comprehensive cost-benefit review of the final proposed rule, showing the industry's skepticism about the requirement, a major part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law..

"The OMB has a statutory mandate to get this right. To do so, it must fully assess the economic impact of the DOL's rule to ensure it serves the best interest of American investors without making saving harder and causing them undue harm," said Kenneth Bentsen, Jr., president and CEO of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

