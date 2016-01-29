WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. Labor Department on
Friday took the next step in requiring brokers who provide
retirement advice to follow a "fiduciary" standard of putting
their customers' interests first, a move that could roil the
financial services industry.
The Department sent the rule to the White House's Office of
Management and Budget for review, according to the OMB's Office
of Regulatory Affairs web site.
The lead securities trade group, SIFMA, called for the OMB
to undertake a comprehensive cost-benefit review of the final
proposed rule, showing the industry's skepticism about the
requirement, a major part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law..
"The OMB has a statutory mandate to get this right. To do
so, it must fully assess the economic impact of the DOL's rule
to ensure it serves the best interest of American investors
without making saving harder and causing them undue harm," said
Kenneth Bentsen, Jr., president and CEO of the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)