* California police: Bryson involved in two collisions
* Bryson, 68, suffered a seizure, Commerce Dept. says
* Police cite Bryson for one hit-and-run crash, no charges
so far
* Obama concerned about Bryson's health and incident -
W.House
By Susan Heavey and Steve Gorman
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, June 11 U.S. Commerce
Secretary John Bryson is being investigated for his role in two
car crashes - including a hit-and-run accident - near his Los
Angeles-area home over the weekend that department officials
linked to a seizure that left him unconscious behind the wheel.
Bryson, who oversees several federal agencies and focuses on
business issues, was hospitalized in California but returned to
Washington on Monday while police continued their probe, said
Commerce Department spokeswoman Jennifer Friedman.
President Barack Obama is concerned about Bryson's health
and "broadly about the incident" and believes he has functioned
"effectively" in his post, said White House spokesman Jay
Carney, who brushed aside questions on whether Bryson remained
fit to serve.
The incident raises questions about Bryson's health and his
future leadership at the agency as Obama is courting business
leaders in his bid to win a second term in November.
Asked whether Obama was aware that Bryson had any kind of
medical condition when he picked him, Carney would only say:
"The president nominated Secretary Bryson to serve because he
felt he was capable of doing the job."
Bryson, an energy expert and seasoned businessman, has held
the job for less than a year.
Police in Southern California said Bryson was found
unconscious on Saturday behind the wheel of his Lexus after
crashing into the same car twice, leaving the scene and then
colliding with another vehicle. At least one crash is being
investigated as a felony hit-and-run.
It was not immediately clear whether the seizure led to
either of the car crashes or if Bryson, 68, has been diagnosed
with any underlying illnesses. A Commerce official said he had
never had a seizure before.
"We cannot confirm the exact timing of the seizure, the
cause of the seizure or the sequence of events," the official
said. "The secretary was driving alone and at this point he has
a limited recall of the events."
Cabinet members or other senior aides entangled in legal
controversy always have the potential to cause political
headaches for a president - but never more so than in the midst
of a re-election campaign.
White House chief of staff Jack Lew spoke to Bryson on
Monday but Obama has yet to talk to him, Carney said. "We're
still in the process of gathering information," he told
reporters. "There's more that needs to be learned."
Police said so far "there is no indication that alcohol or
drugs played a role in the collisions." They added that Bryson
and others were cooperative with the investigation.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which
would handle prosecution in this case, told Reuters that so far
no charges have been formally filed.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesman Steve
Whitmore said Bryson has been officially cited on suspicion of a
felony hit-and-run offense in connection with the first
accident.
At the site of the second collision, Bryson voluntarily took
and passed a breath-based alcohol test, Whitmore said, adding
that authorities are awaiting results from a more comprehensive
blood test. If they come back negative, it was unlikely that
Bryson would be charged in connection with the second crash.
JOINED CABINET IN LATE 2011
California's San Gabriel Police Department said in a
statement that a preliminary investigation indicates Bryson
caused the first crash when his Lexus rear-ended a Buick in San
Gabriel on Saturday evening.
He spoke with three men in the Buick and then hit their car
again when leaving the scene, police said.
The second crash took place about five minutes later in
nearby Rosemead, California, when Bryson allegedly hit a Honda
Accord, according to the statement, which was issued jointly by
police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Paramedics treated Bryson at the crash site, where Los
Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Whitmore said Bryson was
found alone and unconscious. He later regained consciousness and
was admitted to a local hospital.
He was given medication to treat the seizure and remained
overnight for observation, Commerce's Friedman said. Bryson was
driving his own car on personal time and had no security detail
at the time of the crashes, she said.
Passengers in the other cars had no major injuries, police
said.
Bryson is a former chief executive of Edison International
and has served as Obama's secretary of commerce since
October 2011.
Business leaders and others generally praised Bryson's
appointment even as Obama had rocky relations with the business
community during his first two years in office.
Several industry sources told Reuters that they were unaware
if the secretary had any health issues.
Gholam Motamedi, a neurologist at Georgetown University
Medical Center and an expert in seizures, said the most common
type of seizure - a partial seizure - can last just minutes and
leave people confused.
"They often last one to two minutes and then gradually they
come out of it ... They've lost their awareness," said Motamedi,
who has no ties to Bryson or the case. "Obviously, it can be
very dangerous if you're driving."
Bryson appeared to be well enough on Thursday, when local
media reports said he gave the 2012 commencement address in
Pasadena, California at the Polytechic School, where his four
daughters have graduated over the years.
As head of the Commerce Department, Bryson oversees the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Patent
and Trademark Office and the U.S. Census Bureau. He is also
responsible for administering U.S. trade laws against unfairly
traded imports.
(Additional reporting by Ron Grover in Los Angeles and Doug
Palmer in Washington; Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by
Mary Milliken, Marilyn W. Thompson and Christopher Wilson)