(Corrects to show that commission seeks halt to sale, not that
ban is in place)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, July 25 The Consumer Product Safety
Commission (CPSC) m oved to h alt th e s ale of Buckyballs magnetic
toys on Wednesday, calling them a serious hazard in the pa nel's
fir st law sui t see king a stop-sale order in 11 years.
The commission approved a complaint to stop distributor
Maxfield and Oberton Holdings of New York from selling the items
because injuries to children who had swallowed them had
continued to rise.
"Notwithstanding the labeling, warnings and efforts taken by
(Maxfield and Oberton), ingestion incidents continued to rise
because warnings are ineffective," the CPSC complaint said. It
said the magnets presented a "substantial product hazard."
The case will be heard before an administrative law judge.
Buckyballs are small, powerful round rare earth magnets that
are sold as toys and desktop accessories. When children swallow
them they can pinch or trap intestines and require surgery to
remove, the CPSC said.
Since they went on the market in 2009, numerous incidents
involving children have been reported. In January 2011, a
4-year-old boy had his intestine perforated after he swallowed
three magnets he thought were chocolate candy, the complaint
said.
Although the commission issued a safety alert in November,
it has received more than a dozen reports since then of children
ingesting the magnets, with many requiring surgery, it said.
More than 2 million Buckyballs and at least 200,000
Buckycubes, a similar cube-shaped magnet, have been sold in the
United States. They were made in China, the complaint said.
The complaint asks that Maxfield and Oberton cease
importation and distribution of the magnets and issue refunds.
The company must also tell retailers to stop distributing the
toys.
Maxfield and Oberton founder and Chief Executive Craig
Zucker said his company marketed the magnets to adults and
teenagers and the CPSC held the "absurd position" that warnings
did not work.
"We will vigorously fight this action taken by President
Obama's handpicked agency," he said in an emailed statement.
A CPSC spokesman said the stop-sale law suit was the first by
the commission in 11 years.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Todd Eastham)