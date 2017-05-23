(Repeats with no change)
CHICAGO May 22 The White House budget on Monday
proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding
for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
President Donald Trump's biggest cut would come in the form
of a $38 billion bite out of farm supports, including new limits
on federal subsidies for crop insurance premiums and caps for
commodity payments.
The overall proposed budget cuts would eliminate the Rural
Economic Development program, which provides zero-interest loans
to rural utilities and support to rural businesses. It would
also reduce government coverage of costs for federal inspectors
at meat plants starting in fiscal 2019 by implementing $600
million in annual user fees for the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)