WASHINGTON May 12 The United States ended the month of April with a budget surplus of $157 billion, a 47 percent jump from the same period last year, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a surplus of $154.8 billion last month. The United States had a surplus of $107 billion in April 2014, according to Treasury's monthly budget statement.

The current fiscal year-to-date budget stood at a deficit of $283 billion at the end of last month. That was down 8 percent from the same time last year when the government had a deficit of $306 billion.

Receipts in April totaled $472 billion, up 14 percent from the year-ago period, while outlays were $315 billion, a 3 percent increase from the same time last year.

(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Andrea Ricci)