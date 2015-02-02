WASHINGTON Feb 2 The U.S. Defense Department's budget request released on Monday would boost funding for research, development and procurement of weapons by 13 percent to $190 billion in fiscal 2016, including nearly $11 billion for the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet.

Following is a list of key programs and funding levels proposed for the fiscal 2016 year, which begins Oct. 1. All measures must still be approved by Congress.

The budget requested:

- $10.6 billion in funding to pay for 57 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets.

- $3.4 billion for 16 P-8 maritime surveillance planes built by Boeing Co.

- $1.3 billion for 5 E-2D battle management aircraft built by Northrop Grumman Corp.

- $3 billion for continued development of Boeing's KC-46A refueling planes, or tankers.

- $1.2 billion for a new bomber for the U.S. Air Force, which plans to announce a winner soon in a competition that puts Northrop against a Boeing-Lockheed team.

- $1.4 billion for continued work by General Dynamics Corp and Northrop on a replacement for the aging Ohio-class submarines that carry nuclear weapons.

- $11.6 billion for nine new ships, including smaller coastal warships built by Lockheed and Australia's Austal , an aircraft carrier being built by Huntington Ingalls Industries, and other submarines and ships built by General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls.

- $1.6 billion to improve the reliability of the interceptors used in the Ground-based Missile Defense system managed by Boeing.

- $4.5 billion in various U.S. Army aviation programs.

- $821 million for procurement of more MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft built by privately-held General Atomics.

- $5.5 billion for cybersecurity programs which are expected to benefit Lockheed, General Dynamics, Northrop and Raytheon Co , among others.

- Accelerates by two years the development of a new Long Range Stand-Off Weapon to be used on the new bomber.

RESEARCH FOCUS

The Pentagon budget plan would boost funding for research and development (R&D) programs by 6.3 percent to $69.8 billion, a move welcomed by industry, which has long urged the Pentagon to keep investing in longer-term projects.

The funding will pay for work on high-speed strike weapons, a new initiative to start work on a sixth-generation fighter, a railgun weapon that can fire a low-cost projectile at seven times the speed of sound, as well as improved navigation and timing equipment, and high energy lasers.

PROGRAM CUTS

- The budget again seeks to retire the popular A-10 close air support aircraft for savings of $382 million, a move sure to meet strong resistance in Congress, which rejected a similar proposal last year.

- It proposes $87 million in additional savings by scaling back the AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon built by Raytheon. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Simao)