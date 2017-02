WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that he is "confident" that the Republican budget plan from Representative Paul Ryan has enough support to win House approval next week.

The Republiccan budget plan was narrowly approved by the House Budget Committee on Wednesday night, on a 19-18 vote, with all Democrats and two Republicans voting against it. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Vicki Allen)