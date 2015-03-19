(Corrects day in fourth paragraph to Thursday from Tuesday)
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, March 19 Republican defense hawks in
the U.S. Congress moved on Thursday to boost military funding in
their budget plans, setting up a clash with fiscal conservatives
in their party as the spending blueprints head to crucial votes
next week.
The Republican-controlled Senate Budget Committee approved
its plan with an amendment to add $38 billion to an off-budget
war funding account to boost military spending for fiscal 2016.
The move, aimed at skirting statutory spending caps, matches
a $38 billion increase also now proposed in the House of
Representatives. Both the House and Senate are due to vote on
their budgets next week.
House Speaker John Boehner on Thursday directed the House
Rules Committee to add another $2 billion to the $36 billion
increase originally proposed for the war funding account, and
delete language in the House budget that would require alternate
savings.
"There is overwhelming support in our conference for
providing additional resources to protect our national
security," Republican House Speaker John Boehner told reporters.
Such efforts will alienate Republican fiscal conservatives
who want to maintain "sequester" spending caps and do not want
to boost budget deficits to aid the military. These divisions
could threaten passage in the Republican-controlled House, where
Boehner cannot count on any Democratic votes.
"I would rather keep all the levels lower and stick to the
sequester," Representative Justin Amash told Reuters. The
conservative Republican added that he could not support a budget
with defense increases that are not paid for.
Passing the budget plan is normally a partisan show of unity
for a non-binding document that lays out fiscal priorities and
influences election campaigns.
However, about 70 House Republicans have pledged to vote
against a budget that fails to match Obama's request for a $561
billion core defense budget and $51 billion in off-budget war
funding. The defense hawks argue that "sequester" spending caps
enacted in 2011 are eroding the military's capacity.
Earlier on Thursday, the House Budget Committee advanced its
plan to cut $5.5 trillion in spending over 10 years. But the
debate laid bare Republican disagreements over defense funding,
signaling the plan might have trouble passing the full chamber.
The fiscal 2016 budget resolution passed on a party-line
vote of 22-13 after the panel's chairman, Representative Tom
Price, pulled provisions from an amendment to make it easier to
increase defense funding without finding alternative savings.
Disagreements over the amendment caused an overnight delay
in its approval by the panel. Boehner's action will restore the
deleted provisions in the version that goes to the House floor
next week. With these changes, the House budget plan will keep
the fiscal 2016 defense cap of $523 billion and add $96 billion
into the war account for a total of $619 billion.
The Senate Budget Committee also approved defense funding
increases of $17.6 billion for fiscal 2017 and $12.1 billion for
fiscal 2018, along with amendments aimed at finding more money
for the military's civilian workforce and disabled veterans.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh and Andre Grenon)