WASHINGTON Feb 13 The U.S. Navy would buy
10 fewer Boeing Co P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance
planes under the Pentagon's proposed budget for fiscal 2013,
saving $5.2 billion through fiscal 2017, according to Pentagon
budget documents.
"Due to changing priorities within the department and
funding constraints, the department deemed that it was a
manageable risk to reduce P-8A procurement by 10 aircraft from
fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2017," the Pentagon's comptroller said in
an overview.
