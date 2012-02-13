WASHINGTON Feb 13 The U.S. Navy would buy 10 fewer Boeing Co P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance planes under the Pentagon's proposed budget for fiscal 2013, saving $5.2 billion through fiscal 2017, according to Pentagon budget documents.

"Due to changing priorities within the department and funding constraints, the department deemed that it was a manageable risk to reduce P-8A procurement by 10 aircraft from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2017," the Pentagon's comptroller said in an overview.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)