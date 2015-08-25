WASHINGTON Aug 25 The U.S. budget deficit is likely to fall by $60 billion in 2015 due to strong revenue gains, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday, adding that the government may be able to pay its bills without a debt limit hike through early December.

The CBO said it now estimates a $426 billion deficit for fiscal year 2015, down from its $486 billion forecast made in March. It also forecast a fiscal 2016 deficit of $414 billion, a reduction of $41 billion. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)