By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Aug 25 The U.S. budget deficit is
likely to fall by $60 billion in 2015 due to strong revenue
gains, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday, enabling
the government to stave off default without a debt limit hike
perhaps through early December.
The CBO said it now estimates a $426 billion deficit for
fiscal year 2015, down from its $486 billion forecast made in
March. It also forecast a fiscal 2016 deficit of $414 billion, a
reduction of $41 billion from the previous 2016 estimate.
The new forecast would bring the deficit to its lowest
dollar amount since 2007, and as a 2.4 percent share of U.S.
economic output, it would be below the 50-year average.
The deficit peaked at $1.4 trillion in 2009 and shrank to
$485 billion in 2014.
The waning deficit may temper some demands in Congress for
deeper spending cuts or weaken resistance to lifting the
"sequester" spending caps on discretionary programs as lawmakers
negotiate new spending legislation for the 2016 fiscal year,
which starts on Oct. 1.
But Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi, a
Republican, warned against budget complacency.
"I would caution those who would use this report as an
opportunity to take these short-term savings and push for more
spending. If our nation is serious about balancing our budget
and reducing America's debt, real, substantive budget reforms
and savings will have to be on the table during any spending
negotiations," the Wyoming Republican said in a statement.
The stronger-than-forecast tax collections mean that the
U.S. Treasury's extraordinary cash management measures, employed
since a debt limit extension expired in March, can stave off a
federal default on payment obligations a bit longer.
The CBO previously said that the Treasury would likely
exhaust all remaining borrowing capacity in October or November.
In its latest guidance, it said that deadline will now likely
come between mid-November and early December due to the
additional revenues.
The CBO also revised its forecast for real gross domestic
product growth for 2015 to 2.3 percent from 2.8 percent,
bringing it in line with private forecasters. The data used for
the changes, however, was locked on July 7, before the start of
a global sell-off in financial markets sparked by worries about
China's economic slowdown.
The revised forecasts do not change the CBO's view that
based on current tax and spending laws, deficits will start to
rise again later in the decade due to the costs of caring for
the rapidly aging Baby Boom generation, topping $1 trillion
again by 2025.
