WASHINGTON Feb 13 The U.S. Treasury wants to change the composition of coins and merge offices that help manage the government's finances in order to cut down on federal costs, the Obama administration said in its budget proposal to Congress on Monday.

Consolidating Treasury's Bureau of Public Debt, which borrows money needed to operate the government, with the department's Financial Management Service, which issues checks, would save the government $36 million over five years.

The Obama administration also proposed legislation that would give Treasury the authority to use cheaper materials to make pennies and nickels, which currently cost twice as much as their face value. No details were given about which cheaper materials might be used. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Kenneth Barry)