* Treasury requests more funds for IRS to collect taxes

* Treasury budget request is 8.5 pct higher than 2012 (Adds details and background)

By Rachelle Younglai

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Treasury wants to change the composition of coins and merge offices that help manage the government's finances in order to cut down on federal costs, the Obama administration said in its budget proposal to Congress on Monday.

Consolidating Treasury's Bureau of Public Debt, which borrows money needed to operate the government, with the department's Financial Management Service, which issues checks, would save the government $36 million over five years, Treasury said.

The Obama administration also proposed legislation that would give Treasury the ability to use cheaper materials to make pennies and nickels, which now cost twice as much as their face value.

No details were given about which cheaper materials might be used. Currently, Congress must pass legislation in order to change the composition of a coin.

"As metal prices are extremely volatile, the delay incurred by proposing and passing legislation could result in the new compositions being outdated by the time of their enactment," the U.S. Treasury said in its budget proposal.

The administration has already tried to cut down on the costs of making coins, suspending the production of surplus presidential $1 coins for circulation.

The U.S. Mint, which makes and distributes coins, has $248.8 million set aside for unplanned expenses such as the higher coin production costs. But Treasury warned that if the Mint were to exhaust its emergency fund that it could then be forced to borrow money to keep the coins circulating.

The budget proposal did not include a plan to take the penny out of circulation. Overall the administration is seeking $16.14 billion for Treasury's 2013 fiscal year, which is 8.5 percent higher than the current year. Fiscal year 2013 starts this October.

The budget increase includes a 7.6 percent budget boost for the Internal Revenue Service to pursue tax evaders, as well as $2.9 billion for the Treasury's international programs which include funds to help promote economic development in Africa and Asia. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Andrea Evans)