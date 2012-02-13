* Treasury requests more funds for IRS to collect taxes
* Treasury budget request is 8.5 pct higher than 2012
(Adds details and background)
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Treasury wants
to change the composition of coins and merge offices that help
manage the government's finances in order to cut down on federal
costs, the Obama administration said in its budget proposal to
Congress on Monday.
Consolidating Treasury's Bureau of Public Debt, which
borrows money needed to operate the government, with the
department's Financial Management Service, which issues checks,
would save the government $36 million over five years, Treasury
said.
The Obama administration also proposed legislation that
would give Treasury the ability to use cheaper materials to make
pennies and nickels, which now cost twice as much as their face
value.
No details were given about which cheaper materials might be
used. Currently, Congress must pass legislation in order to
change the composition of a coin.
"As metal prices are extremely volatile, the delay
incurred by proposing and passing legislation could result in
the new compositions being outdated by the time of their
enactment," the U.S. Treasury said in its budget proposal.
The administration has already tried to cut down
on the costs of making coins, suspending the production of
surplus presidential $1 coins for circulation.
The U.S. Mint, which makes and distributes coins, has $248.8
million set aside for unplanned expenses such as the higher coin
production costs. But Treasury warned that if the Mint were to
exhaust its emergency fund that it could then be forced to
borrow money to keep the coins circulating.
The budget proposal did not include a plan to take the penny
out of circulation. Overall the administration is seeking $16.14
billion for Treasury's 2013 fiscal year, which is 8.5 percent
higher than the current year. Fiscal year 2013 starts this
October.
The budget increase includes a 7.6 percent budget boost for
the Internal Revenue Service to pursue tax evaders, as well as
$2.9 billion for the Treasury's international programs which
include funds to help promote economic development in Africa and
Asia.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Kenneth Barry and
Andrea Evans)