(Recasts, adds details on House letters)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Nov 12 A growing number of
Republicans in Congress want to use government spending bills as
leverage to prevent President Barack Obama from taking
unilateral action to ease U.S. immigration policies.
Senator Jeff Sessions, poised to lead the Senate Budget
Committee next year, on Wednesday called on his fellow
Republicans to press for a short-term spending bill extension
into early next year and withhold funds needed to implement any
"unlawful amnesty" for undocumented immigrants ordered by Obama.
He told reporters that a short-term extension into next year
would allow a new Republican majority in the Senate to cut
spending and be in a position to use spending bills to prevent
Obama from issuing visas and identification cards to such
immigrants.
A short-term extension "would be smart for a whole lot of
reasons," Sessions said. "Senator Reid shouldn't be entitled to
bind the country next year when we've got a new Congress," he
said, referring to Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid.
Meanwhile, more than 50 House Republicans have signed a
letter circulated by conservative Representative Matt Salmon,
calling for a pre-emptive strike to bar from spending
legislation any use of federal money to legalize undocumented
immigrants. Salmon plans to send the letter to House Republican
leaders on Thursday, his spokesman said.
The House and Senate Appropriations committees are
negotiating a $1 trillion "omnibus" spending package that would
keep the government funded through Sept. 30, 2015. Congress must
pass new spending legislation by Dec. 11 to avoid a government
shutdown.
The warnings over immigration funding were reminiscent of
Republicans' zeal to de-fund Obama's health care reform law in
2013, which led to a 16-day shutdown of federal agencies last
year.
House Republican leaders have previously favored a
longer-term spending bill that would allow them to concentrate
on other issues next year. But House Majority Leader Kevin
McCarthy said he would listen to members.
"We'll get together as a conference and all decide,"
McCarthy told reporters.
Sessions said a Republican Congress next year could act to
deny funding for the implementation of any executive order
Republicans oppose.
"If Congress disapproves of the president providing ID cards
and all that for people who've been in the country illegally,
they should not appropriate the money to fund it."
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by David Gregorio and Ken
Wills)